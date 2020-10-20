Francia Raisa Recounts Frightening Encounter With Trump Supporters

Grown-ish star Francia Raisa is speaking out after an encounter with supporters of President Donald Trump. Raisa shared her experience on IG Story, writing that she had been "boxed in" by Trump supporters while driving in southern California.

She added: "I was just on the 405 and I got stuck in that stupid Trump rally and they f—ing boxed me in and they're pointing at me and laughing at me, saying, 'Ha ha.' And literally, I almost crashed because they wouldn't let me out. I was trying to go around it, and they were all stopping and going."

Raisa added: "It was so dangerous, and I just don't understand why that's the country that y'all are supposedly wanting right now. Really? That's what makes America great?"

Raisa’s friend Amber Riley came to her defense on IG Story, saying: "Francia FaceTimed me freaking the f— out today, 'cause she was on the 405 and the little Trump rally on the 405 decided to box her in her car. A woman driving by herself. But they saw a Mexican in a car and decided to f— with her. I was on the phone; I saw this myself."

Riley then recounted her own incident with a Trump supporter: "In 2020, he saw a Black woman, decided that he was gonna try and punk me, and the m——–er spit on my car. I really, honestly, don't have words for this. I don't."