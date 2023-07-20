Fran Drescher Slams Disney CEO Bob Iger

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher is speaking out against Disney CEO Bob Iger. The Nanny actress spoke with Senator Bernie Sanders over livestream on Tuesday night (July 18th) about the studio executive, who called actors’ demands “not realistic” hours before the SAG-AFTRA strike was announced last week.

“He stuck his foot in it so bad that you notice none of the other CEOs are opening their mouths,” Drescher said. “There he is, sitting in his designer clothes and just got on his private jet at the billionaire’s camp, telling us we’re unrealistic when he’s making $78,000 a day.”

She added, “How do you deal with someone like that who’s so tone-deaf? Are you an ignoramus? I don’t understand. We need someone with character and courage to go into those boardrooms and say, ‘Listen, we’re doing this all wrong. Why are we doing this anyway? We’re in business with these people. They are who we are building our business off of.'”