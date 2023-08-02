Fran Drescher Says SAG-AFTRA Is Prepared To Strike For At Least Six Months

SAG-AFTRA is “in it to win it,” according to the union’s president, Fran Drescher. The Nanny actress appeared on the Today show Tuesday (August 1st) and revealed that actors are prepared to strike for at least the next six months.

“Well, I don’t have a crystal ball,” Drescher said, when asked how long she thinks the strike will last. “We have financially prepared ourselves for the next six months. And we’re really in it to win it.”

Drescher added that they’ve tried to continue negotiating with the AMPTP but to no avail. “From the minute we said we were on strike now, after the extension ran out, we said we are happy to continue negotiating, let’s keep talking,” she said. “And they’ve said no.”