Fox Will Stream Super Bowl LIX On Free Streaming Platform Tubi

Super Bowl LIX will be widely-accessible on February 9th, airing live on Fox, Fox Deportes, Telemundo, the NFL’s digital platforms, and for the first time on Fox’s free streaming platform Tubi. It was announced earlier this month that the service now has 97 million active users. The NFL’s focus on accessibility aims to maintain the Super Bowl as the largest TV event in the U.S. The game will be held in New Orleans at the Superdome, with additional programming on Fox Sports 1 and Tubi leading up to the event, including a red carpet show hosted by Olivia Culpo that will cover the “celebrity, fashion and culture behind America’s biggest sports event.” (THR)