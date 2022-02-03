Four Men Arrested For Selling Drugs To Michael K. Williams

Authorities announced Wednesday (Feb. 2nd) that four men who allegedly sold Michael K. Williams the fentanyl-laced heroin on which he fatally overdosed have been arrested.

The court papers obtained by The Hollywood Reporter show photographs, including one in which defendant Irvin Cartanega can be seen executing a hand-to-hand transaction with the actor on Sept. 5th.

New York City’s medical examiner earlier ruled that the 54-year-old star of The Wire died of acute drug intoxication on Sept. 6th.