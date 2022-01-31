Former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst Dies At 30

Miss USA 2019 and Extra host Cheslie Kryst died on Sunday (January 30th) at the age of 30. Authorities claim Kryst jumped from a 60-story building at 350 W. 42nd Street in New York City at approximately 7:15 a.m. local time. She lived on the ninth floor of the building and was last seen on a 29th-floor terrace, according to reports.

Kryst’s family said in a statement, “In devastation and great sorrow, we share the passing of our beloved Cheslie. Her great light was one that inspired others around the world with her beauty and strength. She cared, she loved, she laughed and she shined.”

Kryst was crowned Miss USA as Miss North Carolina in 2019. She was one of four Black women who held the major pageant titles that year.

On Good Morning America in December 2019, Kryst said, “People will comment on our social media and be like, ‘Why are we talking about your race? You guys are just four, amazing women.’ And I’m like, ‘Yes, we are four amazing women, but there was a time when we literally could not win!'”

Kryst’s family continued, “Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on.”