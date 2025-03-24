Former ‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto Responds To Sexual Assault Allegation

Former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto addressed a sexual assault allegation against him. “I have used poor judgment and as a result have violated the trust of the people I love most,” Gatto said. “But anyone who knows me at all knows full well that I wouldn’t assault anyone.” He declared his intention to take a break from the public eye to “focus my energies where I need to.” Gatto, a key figure in Impractical Jokers, alongside James Murray, Brian Quinn, and Sal Vulcano, appeared in 244 episodes and the movie adaptation until his departure in 2021. The 11th season is currently airing on TBS, with guest comedians including Eric André filling in for Gatto. (Variety)