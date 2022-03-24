Former Goop CCO Says Gwyneth Paltrow’s Wellness Brand Gave Her A Distorted Body Image

Gwyneth Paltrow’s former second-in-command at Goop, Elise Loehnen, revealed in an Instagram video Tuesday (March 22nd) that working for the wellness brand gave her a distorted body image.

The company’s former chief content officer said, “To me it had become synonymous with dieting and restriction. I felt like I was not in a healthy relationship with my body, where I was always trying to punish it [and] bring it under control.”

Loehnen says that various cleanses were the biggest issue and she swore off the restrictive resets when she left the company two years ago.