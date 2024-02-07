Former ‘Friends’ And ‘Parks And Recreation’ Costars Reunite For Super Bowl Ads

On Tuesday (February 6th), more Super Bowl commercials were released ahead of the big day this weekend. Friends costars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer reunite in an ad for Uber Eats, while Parks and Recreation costars Aubrey Plaza and Nick Offerman have “a blast” together in a Mountain Dew spot.

During the Uber Eats commercial, a crew member hands Aniston a bag that contains things like flowers and shampoo. “I didn’t know you could get all this stuff on Uber Eats,” the crew member says. Aniston replies, “Yeah, well you know what they say, ‘In order to remember something, you’ve got to forget something else.’ Make a little room.”

Later, it is revealed that what she has forgotten is working with David Schwimmer for “10 years.” When they run into each other on set, he tries to hug her. Confused, she asks him, “Have we met?”

Meanwhile, Plaza and Offerman can be seen drinking Mountain Dew and riding dragons together in full Game of Thrones wear. “They pitched Nick Offerman — me and Nick Offerman riding dragons. It’s like, you just can’t say no to that. That’s the best April and Ron reunion that could have ever happened,” Plaza told People, referring to their characters on Parks and Rec.