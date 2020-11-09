Focus Features Tops B.O. With 'Let Him Go'

Focus Features' Let Him Go brought in $4.1 million, topping the box office in another slow week as the theaters struggle to attract movie-goers. The film stars Kevin Costner and Diane Lane.

Focus Features also won last year’s B.O. with Come Play, which came in second this time around. Focus boss Lisa Bunnell tells Deadline: “We’re thrilled to have our second film open at No.1 in back-to-back weekends and equally excited to see audiences coming back to theaters to watch the caliber of storytelling from Kevin, Diane and Lesley on the big screen.

War With Grandpa, starring Robert De Niro, came in third place.