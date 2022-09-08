Florence Pugh Praises ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Cast And Crew On Instagram

Florence Pugh may have skipped the Venice Film Festival press conference for Don’t Worry Darling, but she’s singing her praises for the film on Instagram.

Despite the rumors of a rift between Pugh and the film’s director, Olivia Wilde, the Little Women actress shared a carousel of photos from the film premiere and wrote, “A massive congratulations to everyone standing on that carpet. We premiered in Venice! A huge wonderful win in itself. I’d never been to Venice Film Festival before.. It was mega! The crowds! The cheers! The energy was incredible.

“And to all the cast and crew as well who helped to make this movie, thank you for all of your hard work. We genuinely wouldn’t have been there without your talent and we appreciate it hugely.”

She also called co-star Chris Pine “bloody cute” for getting down on one knee to take photos with his digital camera on the red carpet.

Despite promoting the film on social media, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday (September 7th) that the star is planning to skip the film’s New York City premiere on September 19th due to a scheduling conflict with Dune: Part 2.