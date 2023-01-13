Florence Pugh Opens Up About Her Breakup With Zach Braff

Florence Pugh recently opened up to Vogue about the end of her five-year relationship with Zach Braff.

The couple was together for several years despite a 21-year-age gap. The Little Women star told the magazine, “We weren’t in anyone’s faces. It was just that people didn’t like it. They imagined me with someone younger and someone in blockbusters. I think young relationships in Hollywood are so easily twisted because they add to the gossip sites. It’s exciting to watch. And I think I was in a relationship that didn’t do any of that.”

They split in 2022 after living together during the Covid-19 pandemic, and she still referred to the garden and the kitchen they once shared together as “her garden” and “her kitchen.” The Black Widow actress added, “It’s all very new.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Pugh addressed the controversy surrounding the sheer pink Valentino dress she wore last July. She said, “If I’m happy in it, then I’m gonna wear it. Of course, I don’t want to offend people, but I think my point is: How can my nipples offend you that much??”