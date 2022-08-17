Florence Pugh And Zach Braff Break Up

In a Harper’s Bazaar interview published on Tuesday (August 16th), Florence Pugh confirmed that she and Zach Braff have gone their separate ways.

“We’ve been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it’s been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on,” the Black Widow actress said. Many have criticized the pair’s age difference, as Pugh is 26 to Braff’s 47.

“We just felt something like this would really do us the benefit of not having millions of people telling us how happy they are that we’re not together. So we’ve done that. I automatically get a lumpy throat when I talk about it.”

Pugh also commented on the trials and tribulations of being a celebrity. “I don’t think that people, just because they have this job, that every aspect of their life should be watched and written about. We haven’t signed up for a reality TV show,” she added.