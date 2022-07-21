First Avenue Theater Pulls The Plug On Dave Chappelle Show

Dave Chappelle’s Wednesday (July 20th) night show in Minneapolis was cancelled at the last minute in response to his perceived transphobic remarks.

The First Avenue theater pulled out of the sold-out show, writing on Instagram, “To staff, artists, and our community, we hear you and we are sorry. We know we must hold ourselves to the highest standards and we know we let you down.”

Instead, the show took place at Varsity Theater, where he was previously scheduled to perform on July 21st and 22nd.

According to Deadline, tickets for Chappelle’s First Avenue gig were suddenly released on July 18th and were scooped up within minutes for the 1,550 main room capacity facility.