FireAid Has Already Raised More Than $100 Million For L.A. Wildfire Relief

Last week’s FireAid benefit shows have already raised over $100 million to support the immediate needs of victims and long-term recovery in Los Angeles after devastating wildfires. The shows drew 50 million viewers to watch performances by Green Day, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Stevie Wonder, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Nirvana, No Doubt, Red Hot Chili Peppers, and many others. Contributions from ticket sales, sponsorships, and donations, along with the support of the community and celebrities like the Eagles and U2, will aid in recovery efforts and fire prevention initiatives. Operating costs for the benefit were covered by the L.A. Clippers. (Billboard)