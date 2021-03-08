Fifth Time the Charm? Nicolas Cage Gets Hitched Again

Nicolas Cage is a married man. Again. Cage married Riko Shibata last month at Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas. It’s the groom’s fifth time down the aisle.

“It’s true, and we are very happy,” the actor said in a statement. The got hitched on February 16 in a small ceremony, a date chosen to honor the birthday of Cage’s late father.

Cage wore a Tom Ford tux, and Shibata wore a handmade bridal kimono. They exchanged Catholic and Shinto vows and including readings of Walt Whitman poetry and Japanese haiku in the ceremony.

One of Cage’s ex-wivee, Alice Kim, celebrated with the pair along with Kal, the 57-year-old Cage and Kim’s son. He met Riko in Shiga, Japan, after breaking up with his most recent wife, Erika Koike, whom he was married to for four days in 2019. Riko, at 26, is four years younger the Cage’s eldest son Weston. This is her first marriage. He was previously married to Kim, Koike, Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001 and Lisa Marie Presley from 2002 to 2004.