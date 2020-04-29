Felicity Huffman ‘So Proud’ After Daughter Gets Into Top School Following Scandal
Sophia May, the daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, has been accepted into Carnegie Mellon University after a decidedly dramatic application process.
As many will recall, Huffman served 11 days behind bars after pleading guilty to shelling out $15,000 in a bid to secretly boost her daughter’s SAT scores. Sophia’s sister, Georgia, will be headed to Vassar College as a freshman.
A source tells People: “Felicity is so proud and grateful that Sofia has kept her chin up over the last year. It was a painful, challenging time and she pulled through it with strength and grace.”
In a statement released after pleading guilty, Huffman previously said that Sophia “knew nothing” about her scheme.
Huffman continued to say that she was “ashamed” of “the pain I have caused my daughter, my family, my friends, my colleagues and the educational community.”