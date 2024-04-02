Felicity Huffman Returns to TV in First Major Series Since Scandal

Felicity Huffman, best known for her role in Desperate Housewives, is making her return to TV in a major series following her involvement in the college admissions scandal. She has landed a guest star role in the next season of Paramount+’s Criminal Minds spinoff, Evolution. Huffman will portray Dr. Jill Gideon, a brilliant psychiatrist with ties to the lead characters. Although announced as a guest star, the character description suggests she may have a recurring role. Huffman previously admitted to paying for her daughter’s SAT score falsification and served prison time, paid fines, and completed community service. She expressed remorse and the desire to give her daughter a better future.