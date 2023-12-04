Felicity Huffman Publicly Addresses College Admissions Scandal For The First Time

Felicity Huffman has broken her silence regarding the 2019 college admissions scandal that resulted in her spending 11 days in prison. The Desperate Housewives actor explained why she felt she “had to break the law” during an interview with ABC7 on Friday (December 1st).

“It felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future,” Huffman said. Speaking about Rick Singer, the college-admissions consultant who, according to Variety, “created a system of bribery and fraud in order to help wealthy parents get a leg up on their kids’ college admissions chances,” she said, “After a year, he started to say, ‘Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to.’”

Huffman then agreed to pay Singer to falsify her daughter’s SAT scores. “I believed him,” she added. “And so when he slowly started to present the criminal scheme, it seems like — and I know this seems crazy at the time — but that was my only option to give my daughter a future. And I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do it. So I did it.”

Lori Loughlin is another Hollywood star who participated in Singer’s scheme. As a result, the Full House actor spent two months in prison.