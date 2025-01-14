FBI Explains Why Agents Were Seen Outside Ben Affleck’s House

FBI agents and LAPD officers were seen outside Ben Affleck’s house in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles on Sunday, but the actor is not in any trouble. “Members of the FBI‘s Ground Intercept task force are conducting activity in the area of the Palisades fire relative to unauthorized drone activity,” an FBI spokesperson clarified yesterday. “Agents and our local partners may be visible throughout the area, including at various residences, for this reason.” Affleck’s home is near the Pacific Palisades fire, but has not been affected. However, many other celebs are still losing homes, including Jeff Bridges, Rosie O’Donnell, Barbara Corcoran, Pete Lee, and many others. (Us Weekly)