Fat Joe Sued For $20 Million By Former Hypeman In Explosive Complaint

Former hypeman Terrance “T.A.” Dixon has filed a $20 million federal lawsuit against rapper Fat Joe, alleging a range of misconduct including coercive labor exploitation, financial fraud, sexual manipulation, and involvement with minors. Dixon claims he was forced into over 4,000 non-consensual sexual acts while working for Fat Joe over 16 years. The lawsuit also implicates Fat Joe’s associates and alleges they engaged in human trafficking, racketeering, and tax fraud to conceal the abuse. Additionally, the suit claims Fat Joe had sexual relations with three underage girls, including a 15-year-old and 16-year-old. Fat Joe has denied the allegations and filed a countersuit against Dixon. (Variety)