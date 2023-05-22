‘Fast X’ Races To $67 Million At The Domestic Box Office
The 10th film in the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast X, debuted to $67 million at the domestic box office over the weekend. Deadline reports that this meets the film’s projections and is just $3 million short of what the ninth film pulled in during its opening weekend.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 took second place in its third week at the box office, making $32.7 million. The Super Mario Bros. Movie landed in third place with $9.8 million.
Box Office Numbers from Friday (May 19th) through Sunday (May 21st):
1. Fast X, $67 million
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, $32.7 million
3. The Super Mario Bros. Movie, $9.8 million
4. Book Club: The Next Chapter, $3 million
5. Evil Dead Rise, $2.4 million
6. John Wick: Chapter 4, $1.33 million
7. Are You There God?…, $1.3 million
8. Hypnotic, $885,000
9. Blackberry, $535,000
10. Dungeons & Dragons, $390,000