Fashion Icon Andre Leon Talley Dead At 73

Fashion icon Andre Leon Talley has died. He was 73. A source with direct knowledge told TMZ that Talley passed away yesterday (January 18th) at a hospital in White Plains, NY. No word on what exactly he was battling at the hospital.

Talley was born in Washington, D.C. and raised by his grandmother in Durham, North Carolina. He received a Master’s degree from Brown University.

In 1983, Talley became the news director of VOGUE, eventually becoming the creative director in 1988. He held the position for 7 years before becomng the magazine’s Editor at Large. He left the company in 2013. After his official departure, he continued to contribute to Vogue in varying capacities including podcast appearances.

Talley was also known for his push to include more black people on the runway. He also served as a stylist for the Obamas and also served as a judge on America’s Next Top Model.