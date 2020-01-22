Entertainment News 

Farrah Abraham Defends Herself for Filming Racy Video in Front of Daughter

admin

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham is responding to critics who say she shouldn’t have filmed herself dancing in a bikini in front of her daughter Sophia, who is 10. Abraham posted the video of herself dancing in a suit on a yacht. 

Social media users freaked. Wrote one: “Mom of the year right there!!! I feel so bad for Sophia…you seriously need help!!!”

“Your 10 yr old watching behind the camera is the worst part,” added another.

She told TMZ: “I have to say there is nothing wrong with a woman being, like, fully dressed in clothing—if that’s a bikini set or whatever.”

Abrahan added: [“I feel like a lot of moms are sex shamed—which I have definitely have been in my life—and I think when I’m single, gorgeous, young and beautiful, I would almost regret looking back at my life not living a happy, outgoing life. And I would definitely hope my daughter is never shamed to cover up herself and not be her happiest.”] SOUNDCUE (:17 OC: . . .be her happiest.)

She added that she thinks of her lifestyle  “a little bit more conservatively than other people do.”

The 28-year-old said that she is “blessed” and that Sophia  is “more well behaved than I see of her other kids and her other peers.”