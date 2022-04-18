Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore Underperforms At The Domestic Box Office

website maker

Though it topped the chart at the weekend box office, Warner Bros. had higher hopes for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. According to Deadline, the film had the lowest domestic opening ever for the Harry Potter franchise—pulling in just $43 million. The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third installment of what was planned to be a five-picture series for Fantastic Beasts. Time will tell if Warner Bros. decides to move forward with the last two films in the series.

Box Office Numbers from Friday, April 15th through Sunday, April 17th:

1. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, $43 million

2. Sonic the Hedgehog 2, $30 million

3. The Lost City, $6.5 million

4. Everything Everywhere All at Once, $6.1 million

5. Father Stu, $5.68 million

6. Morbius, $4.7 million

7. Ambulance, $4.04 million

8. The Batman, $3.8 million

9. K.F.G Chapter 2 (Sia), $1.486 million

10. K.F.G Chapter 2 (Viva, Hindi), $1.38 million