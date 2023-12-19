Fantasia Barrino Says Airbnb Host Racially Profiled Her And Her Family

Fantasia Barrino took to X on Sunday (December 17th) to share a negative experience she had while renting an Airbnb recently. The Color Purple actor accused the Airbnb host of racial profiling, after she and her family invited guests over to the rental property.

“My stomach is so uneasy this morning as I’m riding back to my home in the cold and rain. I don’t say much when people do me wrong, but I can’t stay quiet on how my family and I were just treated from a host with @Airbnb @airbnbhelp trying to kick my kids and I out at 12:00 midnight,” she wrote.

The American Idol star explained that the hosts “never said we weren’t allowed to have any company over,” and she felt that the “outdoor fire pit/jacuzzi and a well equipped game room in the garage/poker table” as well as the “weights with balloon ribbon left in the garage from a previous party at the house” indicated that “parties and/or gatherings” happened on the property often.

She added, “It’s evident to me this was racial profiling and the treatment we received was due to the color of our skin.”