Fans Unconvinced as Sarah Jessica Parker Downplays Kim Cattrall Feud Amid Her Absence in 'SATC' Reboot

As news of a new installment of Sex and the City drops, fans are bemoaning the absence of Kim Cattrall, who has long said that co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis weren’t very “nice” to her and they were “never friends.”

Sunday night, the remaining trio posted about the new project, describing it as "Sex and the City the next chapter." Fans immediately noted that Cattrall, aka Samantha, was missing.

"Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha," one commenter wrote, to which Parker replied, "We will too. We loved her so. X".

Parker also shot down the rumors of a feud between herself and Cattrall. replying to one fan who said that the 55-year-old actress, who plays Carrie Bradshaw in the series, "disliked" Cattrall.

"No. I don't dislike her. I've never said that. Never would. Samantha isn't part of this story. But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X" Parker wrote.