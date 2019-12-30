Fans Respond to Kylie Jenner‘s Decision To Promote Ex’s Album, Gifting Baby Diamond

Kylie Jenner is keeping fans on their toes once again by promoting Travis Scott‘s new album JACKBOYS. She hit up the ‘Gram with a screenshot of Scott’s new album, and captioned it “STORMI’S DAD” in all caps, just so everyone was reminded that yes he’s her ex, but they also share a child together.

Fans have been speculating for weeks that they’re getting back together, citing multiple cozy looking sightings of them out and about.

Meanwhile, Jenner is also raising eyebrows online with her decision to gift her 1-year-old a diamond ring for Christmas. She posted a video of Stormi wearing the bling in IG stories, and though it was deleted, The Shade Room grabbed footage. Yes, the comments are the exact combination of envy, horror and “go girl” you’d expect.

One person on Twitter wrote: “I know people work for their money, but that money could have gone to putting food in someone’s body, paying for medical bills, or planting trees.”

Wrote one supporter to the haters: “Go Stormi bling bling baby girl. I luv it…..”