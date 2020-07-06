Fans Respond As RuPaul Wipes Out Social Media Presence

Fans were perplexed and concerned when RuPaul disappeared from social media. First, they noticed that the Emmy-winner deleted every post on Instagram, then they noticed that his Twitter account had been deactivated. A rep for RuPaul had no comment when People reached out.

One fan tweeted: “Can someone please check on @RuPaul. Mother deleted everything on her Instagram.”

Another wrote: “Why did RuPaul just totally decimate his entire Instagram tho — what is happening?”

Others theorized that RuPaul had been hacked. While his personal pages were deactivated, RuPaul’s Drag Race accounts were up and running.