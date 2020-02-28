Fans Have Questions About Khloe Kardashian‘s Febreze SponCon

Khloe Kardashian popped up on the ’Gram with a mystifying post that featured her in a sexy shoot with a bunch of Febreze bedazzled in crystals.The questions and observations came fast and furious.

Here’s the response: “how much they pay u for this.”

And: “Why don’t you just wash them?”

Plus: “Can you imagine all of the chemicals you’re breathing in while you sleep”.

Also: “Khloe Kardashian now advertising Febreze, I can’t with them all anymore.”