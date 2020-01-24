Fans Freak When They Discover James Corden Doesn’t Drive in Carpool

A Twitter user posted a video of James Corden riding around with Justin Bieber for an upcoming episode of The Late Late Show’s Carpool Karaoke, and fans are freaking the heck out.

As it turns out, Corden isn’t actually … driving … in the segment. Instead, his car is being pulled by a truck.

Tweetstorms have been erupting ever since. “Saw James Corden and Justin Bieber filming Carpool Karaoke and this is why I have trust issues—he isn’t even driving!” the Twitter user, @ZoliHonig, wrote on the social network, later adding: “Next thing you know they gonna tell us that his friends don’t *actually* need a ride.”

“It should be called Carpull Karaoke,” one social media user tweeted.

“MY WHOLE LIFE HAS BEEN A LIE,” added another.