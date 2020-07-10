Fans Drag Authorities for Calling Off Naya Rivera Search as Celebs Ask For Prayers

While the search for the missing Glee star Naya Rivera has resumed, fans dragged authorities for suspending their search overnight. Rivera vanished while boating with her 4-year-old son on a California lake. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said that divers are searching for the 33-year-old in Lake Piru, about 56 miles north of downtown L.A.

“The lake will be closed to the public while search operations continue,” the sheriff’s office wrote Thursday on Twitter.

Fans were furious that the search was called off and spoke out on Twitter, alleging that if Rivera (who is Puerto Rican, Black and German) were white, they wouldn’t have done that.

Wrote one: “it’s actually infuriating. what if it was lea? or any other white actor? they wouldn’t be stopping their search. it doesn’t (and will never) matter if you’re gorgeous, rich, famous. naya is a latinx woman, with tan skin. FLASHLIGHTS, PEOPLE. ITS 2020.”

Rivera is presumed dead after she took out a boat around 1 p.m. Wednesday with her son Josey. He was discovered three hours later alone and sleeping, and Rivera could not be located. Josey is reportedly in good condition.

Meanwhile, Rivera’s co-stars and other Hollywood pals, including Heather Morris, Harry Shum Jr. and Demi Lovato, are praying for her safe return. “Please pray for Naya Rivera to be found safe and sound,” Lovato wrote. Her former fiancé Big Sean is also showing his support on social media.