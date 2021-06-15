Fans Concerned About Rebel Wilson

Rebel Wilson wrote herself a note of encouragement on social media, as she aims to continue her weight loss journey. She wrote: "I know it's hard right now, I know you're trying to deal with stuff – but let's keep getting up every day and CRUSH IT – work out, hydrate, fuel your body with quality food …show your brilliant brain and your big heart.” Wilson lost 60 pounds last year, and has spoken out a number of times about her struggles with emotional eating.

Some fans were concerned when they saw the note.

A few asked if the actress was doing OK and one noted that "people forget famous people have normal people struggles too."