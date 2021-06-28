Fans Concerned About Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s Social Media Interaction

Khloe Kardashian fans are afraid that Tristan Thompson is trying to win her back through social media after he commented on her recent Instagram post with heart emojis. This comes on the heels of news that Tristan reportedly slipped into a bedroom at a Bel Air party with three girls.

The post was in celebration of her hitting 158 million followers. Tristan and Khloe split up for the second time over his history of cheating. Khloe reportedly ended things, but according to reports, is reconsidering a romance with him … again.

“Khloe still loves Tristan and honestly, would take him back in a heartbeat, but that’s not happening any time soon,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly. “They spent pretty much 24/7 together and now that she broke up with him, they’re not around each other as much anymore. She’s trying to just adjust and transition into being friendly co-parents and separate her emotions from him.”

“They were doing well up until these girls came out saying they hooked up with Tristan,” the source added. “She struggles because Tristan is the father of True, and she wants to be on good terms with him but is having trouble because she sees him as a cheater and thinks it’ll continue to happen if she takes him back.”

A fan wrote: “Wow…. master manipulator. SMH. Sis do not fall for these tired emojis again.”

Another wrote: “lmfao you got to be kidding me? This is how it started last time. 100% she will take you back by the end of the summer lmfaoooo you need professional help. Leave Khloe alone dude. Seriously enough is enough.”