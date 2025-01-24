‘Fall Guy’ Director David Leitch in Talks for ‘Ocean’s 14’ With George Clooney

David Leitch, the director best known for action films like John Wick and The Fall Guy, is in negotiations to direct the next Ocean’s movie, which would reportedly feature the return of George Clooney as Danny Ocean. Brad Pitt and other original cast members are also expected to return for the heist film. The new installment will mark the first in the main franchise not directed by Steven Soderbergh. (Gary Ross directed the Sandra Bullock-starring Ocean’s 8.) It was previously reported that a separate Ocean’s Eleven spinoff set in 1960s Europe is also in development, with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attached to star under Jay Roach’s direction. (THR)