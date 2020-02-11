Fake Athletic Profile of Olivia Jade, Daughter or Lori Laughlin, Released to Public

Just when you thought the college admission scandal was dying down, new legal filings are bringing it right back to the spotlight. The fake athletic profile of Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of actress and Full House star Lori Laughlin, has been released and details the specific inaccuracies that were used to help Gianulli gain entrance to the popular University of Southern California, located in Los Angeles.

Some claims in the falsified document, created by scam mastermind Rick Singer, include statements the Giannulli “…has been successful in both men’s and women’s boats”, and that she is skiled in “awareness, organization, direction and steering.” The profile also claims that she has won two gold medals and participated in noteworthy regattas.

Giannulli’s mother and father, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, have been charged with three counts of conspiracy, which they have pleaded not guilty to. Giannulli, who was known as a social media influencer before the scandal, has recently returned to posting after a 9-month hiatus.