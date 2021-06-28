‘F9’ Surges to Top of B.O. With $70M

Universal’s F9 brought in a pandemic record $70 million in its opening weekend. Observers were quick to note that the intense interest is consistent with other films being released exclusively first in theaters.

A Quiet Place Part II is also going strong in week five with $6.2 million.

Universal Domestic Distribution President Jim Orr said, “F9 The Fast Saga has ignited the domestic box office and set the industry on its way to a great summer. The Fast family led by Vin Diesel was sorely missed by audiences around the world with the results this weekend in North America extremely gratifying, proving that audiences are desperate to be in theatres for a truly immersive experience.”