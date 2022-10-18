Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty To Burglary Charges

On Monday (October 17th), Ezra Miller pleaded not guilty to burglary and petit larceny charges in Vermont. The Flash actor faces up to 26 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

Miller allegedly broke into a private home in Stamford, Vermont, on May 1st and stole several bottles of alcohol while the homeowners were away. Vermont State Police charged Miller after collecting statements and reviewing surveillance footage.

The Fantastic Beasts actor has been embroiled in controversy since a video was released in 2020 showing them choking a woman at a bar in Iceland. In August of this year, they apologized in a statement and said they were “suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”