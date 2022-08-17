Ezra Miller Is In Treatment For ‘Complex Mental Health Issues’

Ezra Miller has broken their silence on the unsettling behavior they’ve exhibited in recent years. The Flash actor also apologized for their actions.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in an exclusive statement to Variety.

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

The Justice League actor has made headlines for a number of troubling incidents, including choking a woman outside of a bar in Iceland in 2020, being arrested in twice this year in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and harassment, and most recently, being charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

Despite the controversy surrounding Miller, The Flash is still on track to hit theaters on June 23rd, 2023.