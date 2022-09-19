Ezra Miller Allegedly Believed They Were ‘The Messiah’

A month after Ezra Miller announced that they were seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues,” a new expose published by Vanity Fair revealed more details about The Flash actor’s problematic behavior over the years.

According to the publication, Miller’s issues got worse in 2020, when film production came to a halt due to COVID-19. With “no plan,” they went to Iceland—where they first made headlines for choking a woman in Reykjavik.

A source told Vanity Fair, “Miller would talk about the metaverse and the medicine and how they’re the Messiah and what their work is here. They say their spiritual practice is to be among the people—which means party. So, when in Iceland, they were out nonstop. Their favorite were raves, where they’d go on benders for two or three days at a time.”

At Miller’s home in Vermont, they allegedly also had an altar that featured marijuana, sage, bullets, and figurines of the Flash. According to a source, Miller took on their character’s superhero identity, claiming that “that the Flash is the one who brings the multiverses together just like Jesus.”