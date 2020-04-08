Exes Bruce Willis & Demi Moore Shelter Together Amid Coronavirus

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore called it quits two decades ago, but the pair are shacking up again to keep their crew together.

The 65-year-old actor and 57-year-old actress share three adult daughters, and their crew has been living it up in perfect, coordinate harmony if Instagram is any indication.

The 26-year-old Tallulah captioned a shot of them in matching PJs, captioning it: “chaotic neutral.” Her 28-year-old boyfriend, film director Dillon Buss, is also in the shot, along with a canine friend, also in PJs.

While responding to a commenter, Tallulah confirmed that her family “made the choice to quarantine together and have been together for 27 days taking every precaution.”

Willis’ wife, Emma Heming Willis, cheered them on in the comments, writing: “Looking good squad.”

KALEY CUOCO

Kaley Cuoco, meanwhile is living with her husband Karl Cook … for the first time since marrying more than a year-and-a-half-ago. She tells Jimmy Fallon: “So, we’ve been married for a year and a half, been together for almost four years. And we now, this quarantine has forced us to actually move in together. It’s been great for our relationship. And we like each other we realized, which is even better.”