Ex-‘Impractical Jokers’ Star Joe Gatto Cancels Tour, Checks Into Treatment After Sexual Assault Allegation

Former Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto has chosen to enter a treatment facility for in-patient care voluntarily following recent accusations of sexual assault and harassment. Gatto has also made the decision to cancel all upcoming shows on his current comedy tour. “Having taken some time to reflect, I’ve decided to voluntarily enter an inpatient program to continue working on myself,” Gatto said in a statement. “I just want to thank my friends, fans and especially my family for all of their support – never more so than over the last few days.” The allegations surfaced when a woman posted TikTok videos claiming that Gatto sexually assaulted her when she was 19, with another woman later coming forward alleging harassment from Gatto during his Impractical Jokers tenure. Despite denying the assault allegations, Gatto acknowledged his lapse in judgment and the breach of trust it caused. (Variety)