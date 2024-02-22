Ewen Macintosh, Kelly Rowland, Julia Fox + More!

EWEN MACINTOSH DIES AT 50: NBC News reports that Ewen Macintosh, the actor who played Keith on the U.K. version of The Office, has died at the age of 50. His cause of death is not yet known. Macintosh’s costar, Ricky Gervais, reacted to the news on X early Wednesday morning (February 21st). “Extremely sad news. The very funny and very lovely Ewen Macintosh, known to many as ‘Big Keith’ from The Office, has passed away. An absolute original. RIP,” he wrote. Macintosh’s other roles included films such as The Lobster, Finding Fatimah, and Nightmare on 34th Street.

KELLY ROWLAND REPORTEDLY LEFT THE ‘TODAY’ SHOW DUE TO QUESTIONS ABOUT BEYONCE: According to The Wrap, Kelly Rowland didn’t walk off the set of the Today show because of her dressing room. Rather, a source told the outlet that “Kelly was offended that Savannah [Guthrie] repeatedly and aggressively asked her about Beyoncé.” The source added, “The story was spun that Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, but she has been on the ‘Today’ show numerous times, she and her team know the dressing room set up. That would not come as a surprise at all.” This comes after the Freddy vs. Jason actor shut down radio host Big Tigger’s questions about Beyonce and Destiny’s Child on Tuesday (February 20th). “I’m here talking about Mea Culpa, out Feb. 23, and that’s what I’m most excited about right now. I think that, that’s that,” she said, referring to her new Netflix film.

JULIA FOX TO STAR ALONGSIDE MARLON WAYANS IN ‘GOAT:’ Deadline reports that Julia Fox is set to star alongside Marlon Wayans and Tyriq Withers in the forthcoming psychological thriller titled Goat. Produced by Jordan Peele, Win Rosenfeld, Ian Cooper, and Jamal Watson, the film centers on a young athlete “who is invited to train with a team’s retiring star.”

AMAZON DENIES REPORTS OF FREEVEE SHUT DOWN: According to Deadline, Amazon is insisting that it will not be shutting down the streaming platform Freevee—despite recent reports stating otherwise. “There are no changes to Freevee,” a spokesperson told the outlet in a statement. “Amazon Freevee remains an important streaming offering providing both Prime and non-Prime customers thousands of hit movies, shows, and originals, all for free.”