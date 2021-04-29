Ewan McGregor Is Training Hard For 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Ewan McGregor is excited to revive the role of Obi-Wan even though the Star Wars movies he starred in were not well-received.

The actor told The Hollywood Reporter, that when the three Star Wars prequels came out, it “was hard they didn't get well received. That was quite difficult. They were universally not very much liked."

However, he’s been training hard, doing these “monster two-and-a-half hour sessions of sword fights and hand-to-hand stuff” to get ready for the forthcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

He told the outlet, "I'm really excited about it. Maybe more so than the first ones, because I'm older — I just turned 50 — and I'm just in a much better place."

McGregor also hinted that it’s “very possible” you may see him acting across from a young Luke Skywalker.