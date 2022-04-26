Ewan McGregor And Mary Elizabeth Winstead Are Married

website maker

Fargo costars Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead have officially tied the knot! The pair were married over the weekend, more than four years after they first became an item.

A source told People that they had “a small wedding for family and close friends.”

The source continued, “They had an outdoor ceremony. It was lovely and joyful. The menu was farm-to-table. They are an adorable couple. They are pretty low-key and like their canyon life. They often hike and go to the beach.”

In June of last year, McGregor and Winstead welcomed their son, Laurie, to the world.