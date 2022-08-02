Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Haggis, Dolph Lundgren + More!

‘EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE ALL AT ONCE’ BECOMES FIRST A24 MOVIE TO REACH $100 MILLION GLOBALLY: Everything Everywhere All at Once has reached another milestone for A24. According to Variety, the film has reached the $100 million mark in global ticket sales—and it’s the first A24 film to do so.

PAUL HAGGIS’ SEXUAL ASSAULT CASE IS DISMISSED BY ITALIAN COURT: People reports that a judge in Lecce, Italy, ruled in favor of Crash director Paul Haggis in the sexual assault case brought against him. A statement by Haggis’ lawyer reads, “After viewing the evidence and hearing arguments from both sides, the District Court of Lecce, an appellate court with three judges, unanimously rejected a prosecutor’s appeal to have Haggis’ house arrest reinstated.” Haggis allegedly forced a “young woman, known by him from some time ago, to submit to sexual relations.”

DOLPH LUNDGREN COMMENTS ON ‘DRAGO’ CONTROVERSY: Following Sylvester Stallone’s most recent post dragging Rocky producer Irwin Winkler over rights to the franchise, Dolph Lundgren posted to Instagram to share his side of the story. “Just to set the record straight regarding a possible Drago spinoff. There’s no approved script, no deals in place, no director and I was personally under the impression that my friend Sly Stallone was involved as a producer or even as an actor. There was a press leak last week which was unfortunate. In touch with Mr Balboa – just so all the fans can relax…There ya go,” he wrote.

‘THE FLASH’ TO END WITH NINTH SEASON: According to The Hollywood Reporter, CW’s The Flash will end after its ninth season. Executive producer and showrunner Eric Wallace said in a statement Monday (August 1st), “Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City while taking audiences on an emotional journey full of heart, humor and spectacle. And now Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race. So many amazing people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week. So, as we get ready to honor the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who helped make The Flash such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”