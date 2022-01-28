Evangeline Lilly Attended Anti-Vax Rally In Washington D.C.

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly revealed on Instagram Thursday (Jan. 27th) that she was at a Washington D.C. rally protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates Saturday (Jan. 22nd).

She wrote next to a slideshow of images from the event, “I was in DC this weekend to support bodily sovereignty while Canadian truckers were rallying for their cross-country, peaceful convoy in support of the same thing.”

The Lost alum continued, “This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don’t believe that answering fear with force will fix our problems.

“I was pro choice before COVID and I am still pro choice today.”

This is not the fist time Lilly expressed her views about the pandemic on Instagram. In March 2020, she was open about not self-quarantining despite living with her cancer-stricken father.