Evan Rachel Wood Speaks On Marilyn Manson Lawsuit

On Monday’s (March 14th) episode of The View, Evan Rachel Wood addressed the defamation lawsuit she’s facing from Marilyn Manson, which came after Manson was accused of sexual abuse by multiple women.

Wood said that she isn’t “scared,” but that it’s “sad” because “this is what pretty much every survivor that that it tries to expose someone in a position of power goes through.”

“This is part of the retaliation that keeps survivors quiet. This is why people don’t want to come forward.” But, she said, “I’m very confident that I have the truth on my side and that and that the truth will come out.”

Manson’s lawsuit came just weeks before the release of Phoenix Rising, an HBO docuseries that, in part, details the abuse Wood experienced while she was in a relationship with him.

The Thirteen actress said of the docuseries, “I’m doing this to protect people. I’m doing this to sound the alarm that there is a dangerous person out there and I don’t want anybody getting near him.”