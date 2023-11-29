Evan Ellingson, ‘Friends,’ Sandra Oh + More!

EVAN ELLINGSON’S CAUSE OF DEATH IS REVEALED: Deadline reports that Evan Ellingson’s cause of death has been determined by the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner. The My Sister’s Keeper actor died due to an accidental fentanyl overdose. He was 35 years old.

PEOPLE ARE STREAMING ‘FRIENDS’ MORE SINCE MATTHEW PERRY’S DEATH: According to The Hollywood Reporter, more people are tuning in to watch Friends since Matthew Perry died at the age of 54 in late October. The sitcom saw 583 million minutes of viewing on Max from October 23rd to the 29th, marking a 31 percent increase in viewership numbers from the previous week.

SANDRA OH SAYS IT WAS ‘SO SPECIAL’ TO WORK WITH THE LATE PAUL REUBENS ON ‘QUIZ LADY:’ During an interview with People published on Tuesday (November 28th), Sandra Oh shared that one of her favorite memories from the set of Quiz Lady was the “first day of shooting with Paul Reubens and [Holland Taylor].” The Grey’s Anatomy star added, “It’s so special that we were able to spend that time with him, and for what turned out to be his last film … But, oh boy, he came on the set and he was like, I don’t know … He just really, really brought it in and had such great spirit around it.” Reubens died at the age of 70 in July, shortly after filming.

BRADLEY COOPER WOULD RATHER HAVE THE EAGLES WIN THE SUPERBOWL THAN WIN AN OSCAR FOR ‘MAESTRO:’ During a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Howard Stern asked Bradley Cooper to choose between winning multiple Oscars for his new film Maestro or having the Eagles win the Superbowl. “Sophie’s Choice for 2024 … You win the Oscar — not only for Best Director but Best Actor and Carey Mulligan wins Best Actress — or the Eagles have a Super Bowl victory?” Stern said. Cooper, who is a Philadelphia-area native, replied with a laugh, “The Eagles Super Bowl victory. I’m sick.”