Eva Mendes Says She Wants To Return To Acting

On The View Tuesday (May 10th), Eva Mendes shared that she’s ready to get back into acting following a years-long break. However, the Hitch actress said she has some conditions.

“I have such a short list of what I will do. Like before kids, I kind of was up for anything — I mean, if it was a fun project. But now I won’t do violence, I don’t want to do sexuality, I don’t want to do… the list is short,” she said.

When Whoopi Goldberg replied with, “Stuff like Disney does,” Mendes emphatically said, “Disney! Perfect.”

“I’m more of the villain kinda type of girl. I’m more of the Ursula type… I like the villains of the Disney movies. They’re fun,” she added.